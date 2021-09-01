RB Capital Management LLC Has $301,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MORT. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MORT stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05.

