RB Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michonne R. Ascuaga bought 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.83 per share, with a total value of $26,673.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,000 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PLBC opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $187.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $33.26.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 16.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

