Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Downgraded by Macquarie

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RDI opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Reading International has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Reading International alerts:

In other Reading International news, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,558.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 289,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 200.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.