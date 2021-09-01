Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Downgraded by Macquarie

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
RDI opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Reading International has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.85.
In other Reading International news, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,558.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
