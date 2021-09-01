Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 40.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 59.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RC shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

