Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Gap Up to $17.55

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $18.39. Realogy shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 4,790 shares traded.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RLGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.78.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Realogy by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realogy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Realogy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Realogy by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)
Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
