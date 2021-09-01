Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Gap Up to $17.55

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $18.39. Realogy shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 4,790 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Realogy by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realogy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Realogy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Realogy by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

