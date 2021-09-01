Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

RCDTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

