Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $204,000 in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 60,855 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 592,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after buying an additional 95,300 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.