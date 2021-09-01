Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $686.56

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $686.56 and last traded at $685.05, with a volume of 15391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $673.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.81.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

