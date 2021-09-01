Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $686.56

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $686.56 and last traded at $685.05, with a volume of 15391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $673.40.
A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.81.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04.
In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGN)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
