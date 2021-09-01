renBTC (RENBTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.48 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for about $47,667.05 or 0.99857397 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $711.21 million and approximately $15.48 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00119704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.15 or 0.00834077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00049214 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 14,920 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.