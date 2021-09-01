Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.21. Repay reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 107.2% during the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 255,650 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay in the first quarter worth $24,258,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Repay by 36.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 863,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after buying an additional 228,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Repay by 9.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Repay by 90.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

RPAY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 335,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,107. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. Repay has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.