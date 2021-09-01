Research Analysts Set Expectations for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after buying an additional 385,340 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,509,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

