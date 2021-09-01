Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Inventiva (IVA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Inventiva (NYSE: IVA):

8/24/2021 – Inventiva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. "

8/18/2021 – Inventiva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Inventiva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2021 – Inventiva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Inventiva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/15/2021 – Inventiva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Inventiva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Inventiva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/6/2021 – Inventiva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IVA opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. Inventiva S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $19.06.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVA. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Inventiva by 14.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the first quarter worth $1,573,000.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

