ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the July 29th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total transaction of $2,204,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,825,042.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,110 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,901. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,082,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,309,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.07. The company had a trading volume of 552,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.38. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $290.78.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

