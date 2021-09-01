REVV (REVV) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. REVV has a total market capitalization of $63.95 million and $4.50 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00058186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.59 or 0.00841087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00111321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00047837 BTC.

About REVV

REVV is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

