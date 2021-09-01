Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.76. 22,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,418. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

In other news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $6,341,919.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,835 shares of company stock valued at $7,598,352 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rexnord by 9.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 30.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.5% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

