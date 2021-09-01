Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Workday were worth $41,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Workday by 41.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in Workday by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Workday by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $6,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.13.

WDAY stock opened at $273.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,517.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,251 shares of company stock valued at $29,610,354. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

