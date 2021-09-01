Rhumbline Advisers Sells 19,532 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 689,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,532 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Otis Worldwide worth $56,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

