Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,749 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $52,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $16,572,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $116.51 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average of $114.62.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $154,731.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,687.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,809 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBY. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.