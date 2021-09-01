Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,715 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $44,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 612,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2,374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 378,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 363,036 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 323,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 81,781 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 623,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.