Ricky Hopson Sells 1,471 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $192,892.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ricky Hopson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Catalent alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of Catalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00.

Catalent stock opened at $130.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $132.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.12.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.