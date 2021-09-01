Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Rimini Street worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $819.05 million, a PE ratio of -34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $95,789.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $47,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,266.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,159 shares of company stock worth $424,443 over the last 90 days. 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

