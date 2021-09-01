RING X PLATFORM One Day Trading Volume Reaches $28.30 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $10.23 million and $28.30 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00118188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.21 or 0.00830780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00048943 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 285,624,009 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

