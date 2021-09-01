RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Jonathan Gitlin Acquires 5,000 Shares

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Jonathan Gitlin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.40 per share, with a total value of C$112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$810,521.60.

Jonathan Gitlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Jonathan Gitlin purchased 2,280 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,932.00.

Shares of TSE:REI.UN traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 120,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.64 and a 1-year high of C$23.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on REI.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.94.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

