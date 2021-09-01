Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.77

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 6464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

