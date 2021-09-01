Rivetz (RVT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $230.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Rivetz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a total market cap of $301,180.18 and approximately $230.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00119152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.95 or 0.00832304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00049113 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.