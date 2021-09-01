RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 3.9%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s share price fell 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.17. 103,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,916,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in RLX Technology by 11.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in RLX Technology by 12.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in RLX Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in RLX Technology by 12.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.