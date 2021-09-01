RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) Shares Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMGCU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RMGCU remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. 953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,905. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.