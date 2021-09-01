Robert M. Alexander Sells 12,267 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:COF opened at $165.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.03. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

