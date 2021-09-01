Robert M. Alexander Sells 12,267 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:COF opened at $165.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.03. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $177.95.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
