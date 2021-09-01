Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Trading 0.3% Higher

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$66.25 and last traded at C$64.70. 4,277 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 2,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.49.

The stock has a market cap of C$32.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$65.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (TSE:RCI.A)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

