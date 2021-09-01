Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Roku by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Roku by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Roku by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 437,209 shares of company stock valued at $172,155,798. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $352.40 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.38 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.88 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.34.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

