Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,241 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $339,040.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,354,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $5,700.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $221,139.50.

Shares of ALG opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.52 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.90.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

