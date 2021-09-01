Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 269.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.12. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

