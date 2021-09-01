Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the first quarter worth $112,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the first quarter worth $116,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the first quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGT opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

