Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EVF opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $6.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

