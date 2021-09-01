Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.80. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%. Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

