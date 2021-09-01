Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,901 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth $89,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,121,300 in the last 90 days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.13. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.