Royal Bank of Canada Sells 47,271 Shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,271 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the first quarter worth $3,921,000.

TWCTU stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $13.14.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

