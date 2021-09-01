Royal Bank of Canada Takes $95,000 Position in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLSI stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

