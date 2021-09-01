RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Down 4.7%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) was down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 5,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 944,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $826.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 2.14.
In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $1,024,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,584,933.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 884,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,700. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About RPC (NYSE:RES)
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
