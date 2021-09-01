RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Down 4.7%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) was down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 5,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 944,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $826.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 2.14.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $1,024,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,584,933.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 884,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,700. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,949,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,247,000 after buying an additional 166,939 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RPC by 125.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after buying an additional 4,436,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RPC by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after buying an additional 182,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of RPC by 8.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

