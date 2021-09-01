RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPT Realty news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1,002.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after buying an additional 2,774,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after buying an additional 796,018 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 550,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,638,000 after buying an additional 535,709 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 475,619 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.