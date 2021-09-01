Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Endava were worth $20,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Endava by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,628,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Endava by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

DAVA opened at $133.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.77. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $143.50.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.