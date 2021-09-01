Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,428 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $21,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after acquiring an additional 260,821 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45,520 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,591,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,426,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO stock opened at $459.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $495.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

