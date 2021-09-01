Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.96 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 785,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,512 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $20,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

HTA stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.