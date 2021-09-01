Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 131,812 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,812 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $19,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

FTV stock opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.96. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.