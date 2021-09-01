Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.15

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.15 and last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 7651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

About Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

