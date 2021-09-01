RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the July 29th total of 196,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of RYB Education stock remained flat at $$2.71 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,064. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.00. RYB Education has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RYB Education by 41.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in RYB Education in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RYB Education in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in RYB Education by 229.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RYB Education in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

