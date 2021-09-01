RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Posts Earnings Results

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter.

Shares of RYU stock opened at C$0.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.21. RYU Apparel has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.26.

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

