RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Posts Earnings Results

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter.
Shares of RYU stock opened at C$0.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.21. RYU Apparel has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.26.
