SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) EVP Grady Summers Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $422,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SAIL opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

