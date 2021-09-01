SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $408 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.15 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,389. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -114.29 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.08.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,969 shares of company stock worth $2,837,463. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

