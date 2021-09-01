SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $408 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.15 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.27. 12,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,389. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.29 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.08.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $72,181.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $422,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,969 shares of company stock worth $2,837,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

